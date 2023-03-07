Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seemed like the endgame. The couple has been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015. They left fans elated with the pregnancy announcement in 2020 but things fell through within one year. Her mother Yolanda Hadid filed a police complaint and accused the former One Direction member of harassment. The duo split and have been co-parenting their daughter Khai since.

Ever since their split, Gigi and Zayn have kept their personal lives under the wraps. The supermodel is quite proud and is embracing motherhood the best way possible. Her Instagram bio reads “Khai’s mom” and she time and again, shares a sweet post for her daughter. Zayn, on the other hand, has not featured in any post and has maintained a dignified silence since the fallout.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Gigi Hadid has spoken about co-parenting Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. She said, “That she can be with both parents, makes me very happy.” In fact, the supermodel also revealed that she schedules all her work commitments “when Khai is with her dad.”

Gigi Hadid maintained a dignified silence on mother Yolanda Hadid’s brawl with Zayn Malik. However, she did share a Father’s Day tribute for him last year, proving that they remain on good terms.

When asked for co-parenting advice, Gigi said, “Just keeping the importance of the child’s happiness at the forefront. You have a long life alongside this person.”

Just not that, Gigi Hadid in the rare interview also embraced the “little bits” of British that Khai has inherited from her Brit father. “She’s clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food—breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that. She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love,” adds Netflix’s Next In Fashion host.

Gigi Hadid concluded by saying she’s proud to be a young mom and grateful for Khai!

