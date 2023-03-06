30-year-old Zayn Malik is a heartthrob who made the then-girls (now-women) go gaga over his looks and voice since his One Direction days. The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer – who is now a father to 2-year-old Khai Hadid Malik with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, once opened up about how he first asked her out.

Not only that, the singer – who sang Fifty Shades Darker’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ with Taylor Swift, also got candid if the series’ first film and book inspired his and Gigi’s s*X life. Read on to know his answer.

During a past interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, the hosts asked Zayn Malik about now-ex girlfriend Gigi Hadid and how they started dating. Sharing how it all started, or in the host’s words – ‘how he landed her’, the former One Direction member said, “I don’t know, maybe you will have to ask her.”

On being probed for an answer with them saying – ‘You had to ask her out on a date, how did it start,’ Zayn Malik said, “I just asked her, it was pretty straight up, I just asked her if she wanted to go on a date.” I was in New York. Yeah [I saw her at an event] kind of, yeah… A gentleman never tells the full details, but we met, and we spoke, and we went on a date.”

Sharing more details, Malik continued, “I was in New York. Yeah [I saw her at an event] kind of, we… A gentleman never tells the full details, but we met, and we spoke and we went on a date.” And the rest is history.

In the same conversation, Zayn Malik was also asked about his own s*x life and if he and Gigi Hadid were inspired by the Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele s*x life in 50 Shades of Grey. On the male host saying he has ‘lived the movie in real life,’ Zayn responded, “I like that.” Watch the video here:

