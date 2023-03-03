The wait is finally over! Fans can get ready for a mega-blockbuster to hit the theatres as early as 24th March 2023. One of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, John Wick starring global icon Keanu Reeves, is back with a new chapter! Returning to the screen after three successful runs, the world of Wick is entering a new era, and the legendary hitman Baba Yaga is prepared to wreak havoc on his foes with his deadly fighting prowess and combat skills in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Sharing his experience of working with director Chad Stahelski and the core team, lead actor Keanu Reeves A.K.A John Wick said, “Working with this core team of creatives who have been responsible for the visionary look and building the world of the John Wick films has been such an honor. Working with Chad on that vision, plus the story and action, has been a pleasure. His take on the way action and dramatic storytelling must go hand in hand, is aligned to my taste.”

Keanu Reeves further added while sharing his experience of shooting with Chad, “It’s been great to have a creative collaborator to put me in dramatic positions and action situations, where we had to come up with new terms, like gun-fu, and car-fu, just to describe them. We’ve created a wonderful playground to explore what you can do with this character. Over the course of these chapters, we’ve been able to continue to surprise and to world-build and innovate with John Wick.”

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 will feature old and new cast members, including Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Scott Adkins as Killa.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release John Wick: Chapter 4 in theatres on 24th March 2023 in India. This is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.

