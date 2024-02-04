If you are wondering what to watch on HBO and Max in February 2024, you have come to the right place. The TV network and the streaming platform have a captivating lineup of new titles.

Viewers will be treated with some exclusive releases, mainly some compelling series. Both platforms are known to provide quality entertainment to their viewers. So, there’s no doubt that they have planned some promising content even for February.

Compared to 2023, the number of releases on HBO and Max has evidently gone down. But quantity only matters a little if the quality is excellent. So take a pen and paper and save these exciting titles making their way on the streaming platform this month.

What to Watch on HBO and Max in February 2024

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 – February 4 (HBO Original)

The 12th season of HBO’s one of longest-running sitcoms releases on February 4, 2024. Created by Larry David, the show stars Larry, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, and JB Smoove. The new season will also have ten episodes; the last episode drops on April 7, 2024.

They Called Him Mostly Harmless – February 8 (Max Original)

It’s a true crime documentary about a mystery man, a hiker, who was found dead in the forests of Florida. There was a lot of cash and food lying around his body. When the authorities released his sketch in 2020, several people came forward and made some startling revelations about the man. The Patricia E Gillespie directorial will definitely keep true crime documentary lovers hooked to the screens.

Tokyo Vice Season 2 – February 8 (Max Original)

Set in Japan, the crime series based on Jake Adelstein’s book of the same name will soon drop its second season 2. It’s about an American journalist who gets transferred to Tokyo for work and finds himself entangled in a dangerous world he wasn’t aware of. The series stars Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller and Ella Rumpf. The new season will have ten episodes.

The Accidental Influencer – February 10 (HBO Go Original)

The Taiwanese series is the story of a girl named Red Ho who is heartbroken when her boyfriend dumps her on her 30th birthday. Red quits her job and shares her life’s story and agony on social media. Little did she know it would make her famous. Based on a real-life blogger named SHOWON, the series stars Shu-Yao Kuo, Aviis Zhong, Ke-Fang Sun, and Ken Lin.

The Truth About Jim – February 15 (Max Original)

A woman in California decides to dig the truth about her dead step-grandfather, Jim Mordecai, only to discover staggering truths about the past. Sierra Barter, along with her mother and grandmother, learns that Jim was a serial killer. What’s the truth about Jim? Find out everything in this 4-episode documentary series on Max.

God Save Texas Documentaries – February 27 (HBO Original)

The God Save Texas documentary will feature several topics in separate episodes. The topics include Hometown Prison, The Price of Oil, and La Frontera.

