The Wild Robot by Dreamworks Animations is here with a bang! The animated feature has exceeded the industry’s expectations and has collected a strong number on its debut weekend. The movie has beaten Elemental’s opening weekend numbers, scoring the biggest debut for a theatrically original animation. It has also achieved a few other feats at the box office in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was critically acclaimed. It has acquired excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, where the animated feature has been certified fresh by the critics, who have given it 98%. The audience has also given it a solid 98% on Popcornmeter. The critics say it is a simple tale told with great sophistication. They also said that the movie is wondrous entertainment that dazzles the eye while filling the heart to the brim.

According to Luiz Fernando, The Wild Robot’s weekend actuals are higher. It collected a strong $35.8 million in North America on its opening weekend. The film registered the 10th biggest debut ever in September in the US. The report revealed that this 2024 animated feature has beaten Elemental’s $29 million to become the biggest opening post-COVID for a theatrical original animation.

The Wild Robot collected $2 million from the Thursday previews and $9.2 million on Friday, its release day. It further revealed the numbers collected by the animated feature on Saturday and Sunday. The Dreamworks Animations creation raked in a strong $14.4 million on Saturday, a rise of 56.5% from its release day, and $10.2 million on Sunday, an increase of 29.3% from Saturday. It is #1 on the domestic box office chart after this weekend.

The Wild Robot was released in the US on September 27 and has collected $18.19 million at the overseas markets. Allied with the domestic cume, it has collected $53.98 million at the worldwide box office so far.

