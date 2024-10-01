Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, are growing stronger every day as they plan for their future.

The couple, who has been dating since late 2022, made their first red carpet debut when they traveled together to Venice, Italy, to attend the world premiere of Wolfs, a film co-starring Pitt and George Clooney.

According to a source close to the actor, Pitt and Ramon “are serious about their relationship and making plans for the future,” as reported by People. The source continued, “It started out as a fun and casual relationship, but after moving in together, they realized that they have something special.” The couple began living together around February this year.

Currently, Pitt is busy filming his upcoming Formula 1 film F1. The source also shared that the Fight Club star is grateful that his partner loves to travel as she often joins him on the location for work. The insider further noted about the jewelry designer for the jewelry brand Anita Ko Jewelry, “She’s a great person. She’s laid back, low maintenance, and no drama.”

Pitt and de Ramon have been spotted on several date nights in both New York City and Los Angeles over the past month. They were most recently seen together at the star-studded Rock4EB charity event in Malibu, California. The event was hosted by EBMRF to raise funds for research and efforts to find a cure for the rare skin condition, epidermolysis bullosa.

Earlier this month, another source told the outlet that the couple are “serious” and “have been amazing since they moved in together.” It revealed that Pitt loves so many things about her and she’s great for him.

Pitt and de Ramon were first seen at a Bono concert in 2022 and a source revealed that they have been dating for a few months.

Must Read: Here’s How RDJ’s Doctor Doom Could Finally Solve An 8-Year MCU Mystery In Phase 6 Theory

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News