The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been witnessing its fair share of drama this season with the feud between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley in addition to the other cast members making their digs at the situation. The recent episode even saw Kyle storming out and leaving filming for a week.

A while ago, a report claimed that Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the Housewives franchise, was intent on bringing former cast member Lisa Vanderpump back to the series. The host has now commented on the said rumor and set the record straight. Here’s what he revealed about the same.

Rumor About Lisa Vanderpump Returning To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

According to OK Magazine, Andy hopes to bring Lisa back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in an attempt to “shake up the cast” while also bringing back “a beloved cast member.” The report further suggested that this would upset Kyle as “the show saw the pair at odds” and feuding over the course of seasons. Even now, the two share a very messy equation.

A source claimed, “With Vanderpump Rules getting completely revamped, it would be the perfect time for that to premiere and to bring Lisa back to the show she was an original cast member on.” Now, Andy has commented on the same and revealed whether there is any truth to the rumor online.

Andy Cohen On Lisa Vanderpump Returning To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Rumor

He took to the Andy Cohen Live to address it and said, “It was repeated all over the place that I’m trying to get Lisa Vanderpump back.” Andy added, “Now, let me restate my abject love for Lisa Vanderpump, but I don’t know where the rumor came from, and I don’t see her coming back to that show.”

He then talked about the cast dynamics and felt, “She and Dorit and Kyle are, you know, I guess she’s kind of friends with Garcelle, but I don’t even think she has any desire, or they have any desire to interact.” Andy spoke about how he loves the hot and cold equation between Kyle and Lisa.

Andy Cohen On Kyle Richards & Lisa Vanderpump’s Equation

“Once a year, Kyle runs into Vanderpump somewhere and they’ll kind of send each other their bill or their drink,” he revealed and then wondered if it was Lisa paying Kyle’s bill or sending her bill for the latter to settle. He then continued that they always have a funny moment or story when they meet.

Andy concluded the topic, “It seems like when they run into each other publicly, they have a little shade with each other, which I appreciate.” On the other hand, Lisa has been busy running her restaurants and bars while also starring on her spinoff show Vanderpump Rules. Kyle is the only OG housewife remaining on Beverly Hills and one of two in the whole franchise.

