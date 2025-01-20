More often than not, fantasy television series leave their mark on the fans who crave a dose of magic and a world of whimsy. The Wheel of Time is one such show that made its place in the hearts of the audience, ensuring its longevity. Season 3 of the show is all set to be released this year.

The viewers have been quite excited to see their favorite characters return to their screens in the magical world of the hit series. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming third season of The Wheel of Time, including the release date, the returning cast and new auditions, and what to expect.

The Wheel Of Time Season 3: Release Date

Season three of The Wheel of Time will premiere on March 13, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novel, the visionary drama promises a changing world for fans to get lost in as the fate of the Dark One is set to be decided. The show’s trailer ignited even more excitement and anticipation among the fans.

The Wheel Of Time Season 3: What To Expect

The official synopsis of the upcoming third season says, “As threats against the Light are multiplying, Moiraine Damodred and Rand al’Thor embark on a perilous journey to the Aiel Waste to uncover the true fate of the Dragon Reborn.” It adds, “With the Forsaken in hot pursuit and Rand’s corrupted power growing stronger, Moraine must prevent the Dragon from turning Dark, no matter the cost,” referring to what’s at stake in the fantasy show.

The Wheel Of Time Season 3: Cast Details

Rosamund Pike will return as Moiraine, while Madeleine Madden will be back as Egwene. Josha Stradowski as Rand and Natasha O’Keeffe as Lanfear are also returning from the original cast of The Wheel of Time. Other names include Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, and Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara.

Others n the list are Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Kate Fleetwood as Leandrin Guirale, Ayoola Smart as Aviendha, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan, and Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw. A host of new names are also joining the popular fantasy television series.

In December 2024, The Wheel of Time‘s official page announced that Olivia Williams, Luke Fetherston, Callum Kerr, and Nuno Lopes had joined the cast. A few days ago, they revealed some other names that will be a part of the world, including Isabella Bucceri as Faile Bashere, Björn Landberg as Rhuarc, Nukâka Coster-Waldau as Bair, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida, Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as Melaine, and Synnøve Lund as Melindhra.

