The dramatic finale of season five of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City rustled a lot of feathers, be it for the cast members, the fans, or even alum Monica Garcia. The cast mentions the disgraced former housewife in the episode when Whitney Rose accepts that she has contacted her for information against Lisa Barlow, leaving the others shocked and surprised.

But apart from Monica being mentioned, the allegations and the meanest text game saw a lot of controversial opinions of the cast coming to the light. This led to the alum taking to social media to react to the same and she did not mince words, calling out everyone for hating her during last season.

Monica Garcia Reacts To Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Finale Drama

Monica took to her Instagram to post a message stating, “Wow. After ‘circle-jerking,’ ‘jerking John off with a third,’ and ‘sucking your way to the top, and that’s why you dressed like a hot dog,’ I feel vindicated. You guys hated me for calling Lisa old. Like damn. That’s nothing after that convo. Yikes,” she wrote. She also added a caption to the post about the RHOSLC finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Niki Garcia (@monicanikigarcia)

“Well, damn. I did not see that coming at all. I have so many thoughts but cannot even begin to put them into words yet,” she said and asked others to comment their opinions on the finale. “I am shook,” she concluded. For the unversed, during the previous season, Monica was exposed to one of the people behind the controversial gossip account Reality Von Tease.

The page used to spread rumors about the cast, and when Heather Gay revealed the same, Monica was slammed for her behavior. She did not return for the currently on-air fifth season after her disgraceful exit last season. In her post, she called out the cast for their dirty opinions coming to light and how she was called out for having less rude comments over the season by the housewives as well as the fans of the popular reality series.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 Finale Drama

Meanwhile, the RHOSLC 5 finale saw Heather ask everyone to play a game in which each of the housewives would go through their phones to find out the meanest and most horrible text they had written for one of them. In Whitney’s text, she alleged something about Lisa and her husband, John. In retaliation, Lisa alleged something similar about Angie’s husband, Shawn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

This led to an even bigger fight where Angie threw the flowers on the table at Lisa. She later slammed her for her damaging and vicious comments at the after show. Regardless, all of this drama seems to have “vindicated” Monica who couldn’t help but post about her thoughts on social media.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Kylie Jenner Serious About Timothee Chalamet As 2-Year Romance Heats Up? Here’s What Report Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News