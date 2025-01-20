Alexis Bellino, The Real Housewives of Orange County star, chose to quit right after her return on season 18 came as a surprise to fans of the reality series. Especially because she was involved in a lot of the drama featured on the season with Shannon Storms Beador. Her not returning for the next edition was thus surprising.

Not that many minded it because they were clearly team Shannon but they thought the network would want more of the drama between the two cast members. Regardless, Shannon recently spoke about Alexis leaving the show and spoke about the few rumors that suggest she asked Bravo to not bring her back for the next season. Here’s what we revealed about it.

Shannon Storms Beador On Alexis Bellino’s Exit From The Real Housewives Of Orange County

During a conversation with US Weekly, the reality star commented on the rumors that suggested she was behind Alexis not being back for season 19. Shannon stated, “I have zero power with the network or production or anyone, and I would never want to interfere with someone’s livelihood.”

She added, “Alexis Bellino is a TV star, and she’s been a TV star for 15 years, so I’m sure she’ll get a new gig sometime very soon.” For those unversed, Alexis starred on RHOC from season 5 to 8 but left after that. She then returned 10 seasons later in the 18th edition which aired in 2024. In December, she revealed she “was not asked back” for the next season.

During the Going Rogue podcast, Alexis divulged that while she was not shocked that she was not asked to be back for the 19th season, she was not expecting the decision to be made soon after the 18th season wrapped up. On the other hand, fans were expecting casting decisions to be made since the filming for season 19 is slated for this month. Alexis was majorly involved with the drama against Shannon in regards to John Janssen.

Shannon Storms Beador & Alexis Bellino’s Drama

For those unaware, Alexis is engaged to him and he used to be Shannon’s boyfriend at one point of time. The two were involved in a nasty legal battle with many accusations against one another. Alexis and John used it to pull Shannon down during the 18th season and fans were not happy about it. They quickly slammed the couple for being disrespectful and derogatory.

Shannon told the portal that the holidays gave her a lot of time for reflection and she did not even know if she was going to be coming back to the show or even had a friend amongst the co-stars. Calling it overwhelming, she felt she was in a hole that she could not get out of. But now she is in one of the best places that she has ever been and she is just very grateful for all of it.

