Five years after The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered in 2020 and became a fan favorite, Bravo has finally announced a new edition of the popular Real Housewives franchise. The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will join as the 12th installment of the US-based reality series. With rumors about new installments in Rhode Island and Chicago, the fans were excited to see which one would be the first one to be announced. While the reveal is in its early days, Andy Cohen recently spoke about the newest addition to the reality franchise and revealed what to expect from the same.

Real Housewives Of Rhode Island: Andy Cohen Spills Beans

During a conversation with Page Six, Andy Cohen, who is also a producer on the franchise, spoke about RHORI. “The cast is incredible. They are very Italian. Rhode Island is such a small state, and they all kind of know each other and overlap,” referring to the lovely culture. “It’s an incredible group of women who have really interesting connections. I think it’s going to really surprise people,” Andy added. It is to be noted that the New Jersey edition also had an Italian American main cast. “They’re in Rhode Island. It’s coastal,” he stated, and promised deeper Italian families.

He agreed that it does “kind of remind you of early Jersey in a weird way,” referring to the early seasons of RHONJ, which is currently on pause as the executives figure out how to move forward. He was asked if a thorough background check was done before casting the women of Rhode Island. “When we started Jersey, nobody had done anything illegal,” Andy Cohen replied. However, years after the show started, Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, were sentenced to prison for fraud and tax evasion. It became a massive turning point for the show amidst all the drama. But things have changed since those days of 2009 when RHONJ first premiered on Bravo.

“As the show has evolved, the diligence has evolved,” Andy accepted. As for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, which is sure to be an edition to remember, it will join the franchise as the 11th US-based installment of the Real Housewives franchise, which premiered in 2006 with Orange County.

After the success of Orange County, New York City was the next edition to join. This was followed by Atlanta, New Jersey, DC, Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas, and Salt Lake City. DC and Dallas have been cancelled, although there are chances Dallas might one day be revived again.

Atlanta is currently airing, and Miami’s next edition will air in June. Beverly Hills, Orange County, Potomac, and Salt Lake City will return with new seasons. New York City and New Jersey are the only ones with an unknown status.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Is Real Housewives Of New York City On Pause After Tanking Reboot? Here’s What’s Happening Behind The Scenes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News