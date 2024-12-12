Over the past few weeks, the impact of Vanderpump Rules getting a reboot has become quite evident. The original cast, who won’t return for the upcoming season 12, expressed their feelings about the change and bid the journey goodbye with emotional social media notes. Lisa Vanderpump, who started the show and is the executive producer, also spoke about it.

The reality star previously revealed that even though she was sad about the OGS not returning, the reboot was an essential decision. Regardless, the 64-year-old has now revealed which cast member she wants to see get involved in her restaurants and bars chain again. Here’s what she said.

Which Vanderpump Rules Cast Member Does Lisa Vanderpump Want To See Involved Again?

A day before the news of Vanderpump Rules getting a revamp came out, cast members Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz announced the news of their restaurant, Schwartz and Sandy’s, closing down. The very next, the reboot announcement was out worldwide for everyone to see. “I was very saddened by the timing. Because that felt like two negative things in there,” Lisa Vanderpump told Parade about the coincidence of both endings.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also hinted at which original cast members she would like to see more associated with her business chain again. “I would like to see Tom Schwartz more involved in TomTom again. I think that is a brand that maybe we could develop,” she mused. For the unversed, Vanderpump owns several bars and restaurants.

One of the many is TomTom Restaurant and Bar, launched in partnership with Schwartz and Sandoval, who were featured as junior partners. Vanderpump is thus hoping to see the former participate in the outlet more often. “It took a few hits through Scandoval, through COVID, for sure,” she explained, mentioning the cheating scandal that also affected the cast dynamic. Vanderpump added that TomTom was still alive and well, and she hoped that Schwartz would lick his wounds and fight for it.

For the unversed, Vanderpump Rules revolved around people working in her restaurants and bars. If Schwartz decided to actively work on TomTom again, he could make appearances on the rebooted show. As for Scandoval, it saw Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss. The explosive scandal had an eminent impact on many things.

Scandoval’s Impact On TomTom And Vanderpump Rules

As Vanderpump mentioned, the scandal also affected TomTom’s success, considering Sandoval was one of the Toms. The cast dynamic also became fractured, deciding to reboot inevitable. Lisa also stated that the upcoming new season, slated for filming next year, will see the series return to the grassroots level of its concept.

Vanderpump added that the aftermath of Sandoval led to the group losing cohesion and becoming fractured. “I think we’d told the story, and it was time to go back, and Bravo believed that,” the business mogul concluded.

