The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has given birth to a lot of friendships and equations. One of them was the bond between Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and their husbands Maurcio Umansky and Paul “PK” Kemsley respectively. The four of them used to be tight and hung out apart from the show more than one can count. But things are not the same anymore.

With both the couples having separated, the relationship between the close group of four has fractured. The frosty feud between Kyle and Dorit doesn’t seem to help the case either. Amidst this, there were rumors of a potential romance between Mauricio and Dorit. The former has now opened up about the same and slammed the rumors, calling them “f*cking stupid.”

Mauricio Umansky Slams Rumors Of Romance With Dorit Kemsley

During his appearance on Hot Mic Podcast, Mauricio shared his thoughts about the ongoing situation and slammed the rumors of a romance with Dorit Kemsley. The latter’s estranged husband PK was also sitting beside him as the co-guest on the podcast. “The sh*t that comes out that’s so not true is so crazy,” the real estate broker stated on the Bravo podcast.

He also mentioned the recent issue of Kyle and PK texting each other and it being a problem. “Like who gives a sh*t? You guys are friends.” Coming back to the rumors with Dorit, he expressed, “The whole thing with me and Dorit having a thing, like, that’s so f*cking stupid.” Previously, Kyle has also spoken about her personal equation with PK and the whole ruckus about it.

Kyle Richards On Messages & Equation with PK

She told E! News that after being friends for 10 years, of course she has text messages with PK and how the two of them have always exchanged memes back and forth. Kyle also mentioned how over the course of years, whenever she and Dorit had issues, PK made sure to stay out of the fights. She revealed how Dorit was okay with their equation in the past and called them brother and sister. Kyle also spoke about the Dorit-Mauricio rumors.

Kyle Richards On Mauricio & Dorit’s Romance Rumors

“The funny thing is there had been rumors about Dorit and Mauricio, which were stupid and ridiculous,” the 54-year-old said and was appalled at the implication that there was something “not appropriate” with PK. Calling the thing silly, she added “there’s nothing weird” with PK and her. Kyle called him one of the girls. “And he would own up to that, by the way,” she mused.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing its 14th season and the episodes focus on the changing dynamic between all four of Kyle, Dorit, Mauricio, and PK. With the separations of both couples, fans get to witness a lot of drama and issues cropping up between the reality star pairs.

