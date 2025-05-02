Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy presented the world with the most chaotic sibling dynamics. The show primarily revolves around 7 Hargreeves siblings, born on the same day and adopted by the eccentric billionaire Reginald Hargreeves. The squad gets trained and turned into a dysfunctional superhero family as they try to save the world from its doom. Across four seasons, the powers of the Hargreeves siblings have evolved along with their relationship dynamics. But which one among them is the strongest?

Let’s start with Luther, Number One. He’s got super strength, and thanks to a life-altering serum, the upper body of an ape. He’s loyal and brave, but his abilities, though impressive in a brawl, don’t measure up to some of his siblings in terms of sheer destructive potential. Diego, Number Two, is a knife-throwing vigilante who can control the trajectory of anything he throws. His skills are enhanced by training and agility, making him lethal up close, but again, his power is more tactical than catastrophic.

Allison, Number Three, possesses the unique ability to control minds using the phrase, “I heard a rumor…”—a power as terrifying as it is manipulative. Later in the show she can manipulate people without uttering the phrase and even begins to control objects in her surroundings, Number Four, is the wild card. He can communicate with the dead and later discovers he can manifest spirits and even resurrect himself, though his fear and drug use often cloud his potential.

Number Five is arguably one of the most formidable. He can teleport through space and time, making him both a deadly assassin and a reluctant time-travelling saviour. His intellect and experience (despite being trapped in a child’s body) add a level of control that most of his siblings lack. Ben, Number Six, is dead for most of the series, but his ability to unleash tentacle monsters from his chest makes him a powerhouse. Still, his presence is limited until the alternate timeline throws him back into the mix.

Then there’s Vanya—later Viktor—Number Seven. Originally believed to be powerless, Viktor turns out to have the most dangerous abilities of them all: sound manipulation that can cause massive destruction, create force fields, and even bring about the apocalypse. Viktor’s emotional instability and repressed trauma make this power even more volatile, but without question, they are the most powerful of the original siblings.

And of course, in an honorable mention, there’s Lila. Introduced in Season 2, she isn’t one of the Hargreeves children by birth, but her power to mimic others’ abilities instantly makes her one of the strongest. She can match Viktor blow-for-blow and keep up with Five in combat. If anyone can rival Number Seven’s dominance, it’s her.

In the end, while each sibling brings something unique to the table, Viktor stands out as the most powerful Hargreeves Sibling. One can stream all four seasons of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix.

