Season 7 of Love Island USA only recently premiered but the drama has already begun bubbling and heating up. From friendships, romances and intimacy, to lies, betrayal, jealousy and pair switches. The contestants are not holding back and fans are holding onto their seats clutching popcorn.

The first dumping of the season has happened but what’s interesting is that the contestant is not the first one to be evicted from the season. Not too long ago, another participant was removed from the game for controversial reasons. Here’s what we know about the dumping and the eviction history.

Love Island USA Season 7: Who Was The First To Get Dumped After Entry Of Bombshells?

The first dumping of the season saw Belle-A Walker leaving the Villa after being dumped by Nick Vansteenberghe. He was in a triangle with Belle-A and the new bombshell Cierra Ortega before he decided to go ahead with Cierra, coupling with her and dumping Belle-A as a result of his choice.

Belle-A is a 22-year-old barista from Honolulu, Hawaii. Her exit made many of the girls emotional and hugs were exchanged before she left. “I feel like I always put the wrong people first, and I always have in my life,” she felt and then further added, “But I know my heart is the prettiest thing about me.”

“I’m going to keep my head held high because somebody else is going to see my worth and my value. And I trust God’s plan,” she concluded her thoughts about the dumping. Cierra, on the other hand, felt good knowing that she was not really crazy for feeling the feelings she had been feeling.

And that “they’re also reciprocated, which is really nice. The wildcard said, “But at the same time that I’ve been getting to know Nick, I’ve also really gotten to know Belle-A, and I adore her. I hate that me being here means she can’t be.” Belle-A might be the first dumping of the season, but the first contestant to be evicted from the season was actually Yulissa Escobar.

She is a 27-year-old from Miami, Florida. She was removed from the 7th season after racist behavior from her past were found online. Clips of her from her podcast appearances saw her use racial slurs which the fans got ahold of and circulated online to get her removed, which then happened.

Yulissa later shared an apology post stating those clips were from a time when she did not know the history and meaning behind those slurs. She apologized and promised that she had grown and learned since then. As for season 7 of Love Island USA, new episodes continue to air on Peacock.

