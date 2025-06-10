HBO dropped major Harry Potter series casting. Big names. Fresh faces. And one choice has the original Lucius Malfoy himself, Jason Isaacs, beaming. Meet Johnny Flynn, your new Lucius. Forget simple recasts; this feels like a changing of the guard.

Flynn, known for Emma. and Ripley, steps into the polished, menacing shoes Isaacs filled in the films. Young Lox Pratt takes on Draco. Instantly, Isaacs – currently prepping for The White Lotus Season 3 showered Flynn with praise. Not just polite applause, but genuine admiration from a former colleague and friend.

The Baton Passed: Jason Isaacs’ Enthusiastic Welcome for Johnny Flynn

Isaacs didn’t hold back, he took to Instagram with a video message brimming with enthusiasm. His words weren’t just supportive; they were a full-throated endorsement of HBO’s bold choice:

“I just heard that the great Johnny Flynn will be playing Mr. Malfoy in the new HBO TV series, which is sensational news for Harry Potter fans… Johnny is a brilliant actor. Irritatingly, he’s a brilliant musician as well, and a really lovely guy… and I can’t wait to see what he comes up with. Johnny, if you’re watching this, enjoy yourself.”

A fantastic actor, a lovely man and, irritatingly, a rather brilliant musician too. Couldn’t have handed the snake-topped baton on to anyone better. Just please don’t make him sing…#HarryPotter #JohnnyFlynn#KillTheElfEarly https://t.co/SOERv7Jmqq — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) June 9, 2025

He doubled down on X (formerly Twitter), calling Flynn “a fantastic actor, a lovely man and, irritatingly, a rather brilliant musician too.” His verdict? HBO “Couldn’t have handed the snake-topped baton on to anyone better.” He even joked, “Just please don’t make him sing…”, a nod to Flynn’s musical talents. This isn’t just acceptance; it’s excitement from the man who defined the role.

Don’t Underestimate Him: Jason Isaacs on Johnny Flynn as the New Lucius Malfoy

Isaacs’ reaction justifies the title perfectly. Don’t underestimate this new wizard. Why? Because the original master himself clearly doesn’t. Flynn isn’t just some actor; he’s a “monstrously talented renaissance man” in Isaacs’ eyes, someone he respects deeply from working together on Operation Mincemeat. This blessing from the OG Lucius signals HBO isn’t merely mimicking the past. They’re seeking fresh, credible talent capable of reinterpreting these icons.

Isaacs even playfully “warned” Flynn about Dobby’s betrayal, showcasing his personal investment in seeing Flynn succeed differently. This warmth, this genuine passing of the torch, tells fans this new Lucius deserves serious attention. It’s not about replacing Isaacs; it’s about Flynn forging his own path in Malfoy Manor.

This casting also hints at the show’s ambition. Lucius didn’t appear until Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. His inclusion in Season 1 suggests the series will weave his influential presence into the fabric of Harry’s world much earlier, truly scratching the old script’s structure. Flynn, with his proven versatility (even playing David Bowie in Stardust), has the chops to deliver a complex, perhaps newly layered, Lucius from the start.

Jason Isaacs is intrigued, his enthusiastic, personal endorsement of Johnny Flynn tells us we should be too. The baton has passed. The script is getting fresh ink. Underestimate Flynn’s Malfoy at your peril. The Potterverse evolution is officially brewing.

