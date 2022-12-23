Ishaan Dhawan To Play The Lead In 'Dhruv Tara' Opposite Riya Sharma

‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ actor Ishaan Dhawan has been roped in to play the male lead in the upcoming show ‘Dhruv Tara’ which is a love story and highlights the coming together of two different eras.

Ishaan is a model and actor known for his roles such as Hamid in ‘Bebaakee’, and Kabeer in ‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’, among others.

Ishaan Dhawan will be seen playing the character of Dhruv, a doctor who is a genius and loves his profession immensely, and is also tech-friendly.

Speaking about his show and role, Ishaan Dhawan said: “The show beautifully captures the difference in the two eras.”

He added that he looks forward to getting a good response for a different kind of story that bridges the gaps between two eras or in a way tries to cross the boundaries of time.

“I am very excited to begin this new journey and portraying a story that breaks the shackles of time has allowed me to push my boundaries. I am sure this unusual love story will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats,” Ishaan Dhawan added.

‘Dhruv Tara Samay Sadi Se Pare’ will be starting soon on Sony SAB.

