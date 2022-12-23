The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on Bigg Boss 16 is almost here and Salman Khan will be soon seen interacting with the contestants in the house. Colors TV has released a new promo where Salman will be schooling Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan for abusing housemates in the house. In the new promo, the superstar can be seen lashing out at the two and tell them that mother and sister are getting abused online by fans because of their behaviour in the house. Scroll below to watch the video.

Every ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ Khan interacts with all the housemates and schools them for all their wrong doings. In the video, Salman can be seen lashing out at Shalin and MC who were sitting on the couch in the living room.

Salman Khan tells Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan, “Aap dono ki harkaton ki wajah se aapki ma aur beheno ko kyun gaali milti hai (because of your actions on the show, why should your sisters and mothers be abused)?”

Later in the Bigg Boss 16 promo, Salman Khan challenges Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan for their abusive lingo in the house and asks Bhanot, “Mein aapko fill in the blanks deta hoon. Shalin ‘hoshyari mat… (let me play a game of fill in the blanks with you, Shalin ‘don’t act smart…’?” Shalin then apologises to the superstar and says ‘Sorry sir’ while Khan can be seen copying his body language and said, “Aise kyun ho jate ho (why do you behave like this)?”

Khan then schools MC and says, “Uski… mein (I will…)?” While the rapper is seen looking down in the promo.

Watch the promo below:

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan lashing out at Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan in the new Bigg Boss 16 promo? Tell us in the comments below.

