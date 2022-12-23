Bigg Boss season 16 has been in the talk for a couple of reasons. And since the past weeks, actress Tina Datta has been the centre of all major topics in the house. After MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot’s backstabbing, Sreejita De went on character assassinating Tina. The former brought an outside incident, naming Tina’s friend Aneri and alleged that she misbehaved with her.

While all the debates and discussions happening outside, we realise this friend of Tina has come in support of her. And this proves Sreejita De’s accusations fake. Aneri has come out on Twitter saying, “Slow clap for #sreejita – Proves to be a manipulator of facts with load of rubbish. How conveniently a simple complain of food at a hotel has been turned into footage drama. Complete False narrative of my fight with #Tina. No such thing happened!”

Aneri added, “#Sreejita You would never understand friendship – I know people like you can only spread Lie to look good ! You are setting new standards of shallowness. This is the reason why #Tina had and continues to maintain distance from you.”

With this too much of a personal incident being brought up by Sreejita De in the game, it would be interesting to see if host Salman Khan raises this topic and what would be Tina Datta’s reaction ahead.

Slow clap for #sreejita – Proves to be a manipulator of facts with load of rubbish. How conveniently a simple complain of food at a hotel has been turned into footage drama. Complete False narrative of my fight with #Tina. No such thing happened! @ColorsTV @BiggBoss (1/2) — aneri desai (@aneridesai23) December 23, 2022

#Sreejita You would never understand friendship – I know people like you can only spread Lie to look good ! You are setting new standards of shallowness. This is the reason why #Tina had and continues to maintain distance from you @ColorsTV @BiggBoss (2/2) — aneri desai (@aneridesai23) December 23, 2022

