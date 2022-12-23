Bigg Boss 16 – like all its previous seasons, is in the news on a daily basis for several reasons. From fights to gossip and love relationships, the show has got the audience hooked but now seems a certain section of this fandom isn’t happy. The reason – Ankit Gupta’s eviction.

You read that right. As per reports coming in, the Udaariyaan fame actor has been shown the exit door of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Wondering how with voting lines closed – and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary not pressing the buzzer to evict him for the lost prize money, he has been evicted? Well, scroll down to know it as well as what fans think.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a tweet shared by verified Twitter page and the biggest source of Bigg Boss 16’s inside news ‘The Khabri,’ Ankit Gupta is no longer a part of the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Sharing the news on the micro-blogging site, the account simply tweeted, “Confirmed: Ankit Gupta has been evicted by contestants votes”

Reacting to this news of Ankit Gupta’s eviction from Bigg Boss 16, one fan wrote, “Ye wrong decision hoga biggboss ka. Jaha contestant pahle se janta tha ke aisa hi hoga (unke baton se toh laga ke contestant dwara vote hoga yeh unko pata hai) Ankit nehi toh dekhna hi band kardenge.” Another added, “Yahi baaki rah giya tha ab contestant decide karenge Kon BB me rahega ya nhi tb humlog kiya kare… Show bhi khud contestant ko dekha Lena abse” One simply wrote “Is contestant deciding who should stay”

On the same news post shared on Instagram, a user wrote, “Bigg boss knew that if it’s voting basis his fans will save him..so voting lines were closed and decision was in housemates hand who already are against him” Another commented, “Bb mandali ko trophy 🏆 kaise sB mein distribute kroge Priyanka ko b nikalo sazid khan k according hi karo sab phle bta dete vo is show ka b director hai contestant nhn” One more noted, “It’s not audience show,it’s mandali show”

During a recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was made to choose between her friendship with Ankit Gupta and earning back the lost 25 Lakh prize money. The Udaariyaan actress prioritized her friendship and chose to keep Ankit in the house and let go of the money instead of having him shown the door at that very minute.

Do you think Ankit Gupta is really evicted from BB16? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: “Main Shah Rukh Khan Bol Raha Hoon From Saharanpur” Trolled A Fan When Amitabh Bachchan Introduced Himself In His KBC ‘Signature Style ‘

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News