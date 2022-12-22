Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are two names in the Indian film industry that hold a great amount of gravitas and enjoy quite a large amount of fan base. Big B and SRk are both loved by people in different age groups. Both have shared the screen for quite a few films, and even off-screen, they share a very gracious relationship. Big B, who hosts the television show Kaun Banega Crorepati was briefly hosted by SRK as well back, and sometimes impromptu phone calls create some funny moments on the show like this one below.

Both the stars have shared screen space for several films, including, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and Paheli. In this throwback video clip from the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, a caller’s response will surely make you laugh out loud; just keep reading.

The throwback video clip was shared on Instagram, where Amitabh Bachchan called a man living in Saharanpur and said that he was Amitabh Bachchan from Kaun Banega Crorepati, to which the man instantly replied that if that’s Amitabh Bachchan, then he’s Shah Rukh Khan! The expression on the KBC host was just precious, along with the entire audience present on the show. When he introduced himself in his signature style, the man said, “Kaun? Amitabh Bachchan? Hum Shah Rukh Khan Bol Rahe Hai.” Check out the funny clip here:

Recently both actors graced the stage at the Kolkata International Film Festival. Shah Rukh Khan had an extended cameo in Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva, where Amitabh Bachchan also had a cameo; however, they did not share the screen.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai, and Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan will be released in the theatres on 25th January 2023.

