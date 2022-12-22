Vivek Agnihotri has been in the news owing to his film The Kashmir Files. A couple of days back, the filmmaker took to social media to release a video of himself while reacting to The Kashmir Files controversy. Earlier, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit had taken to Twitter to draw a comparison between the Pathaan controversy and The Kashmir Files’ backlash.

Now in a recent turn of events, a Twitter user has called out the filmmaker for his latest video. She slammed him and said his research is based on WhatsApp university.

A Twitter user named Seetu Mahajan Kohli took to Twitter and slammed Vivek Agnihotri for his claims. She wrote in a series of Tweet, “Kashmir was 100 percent Hindu land ? When? Such blatant lies. In the 1901 Census, the population of the princely state of Kashmir was 2,905,578. Of these 2,154,695 were Muslims. His research is based on whatsaap university, as usual. @vivekagnihotri.”

“My dears, who have commented below, Vivek Agnihotri has said “Kashmir 100 percent Hindu land hota tha, aur antakwaad ke kaaran saare Hinduon ko wahan se bhagna pada” where he’s implying that before militancy, Kashmir was a Hindu land. Militancy started in Kashmir in 1988 btw,” she wrote in another Tweet.

“Unless he’s saying that the Dogra rule from 1846-1947 was a period of “Antakwad” or terrorism. Maybe he got that info also from his WhatsApp university research,” she concluded by saying.

Earlier in a video, Vivek Agnihotri was heard saying, “India is the only community in the world who have created a special genre for Muslims in cinema, called Muslim socials. And there are several examples of this with movies like Coolie, Fana, Fiza, and Bazaar. Nobody ever wants to tell the truth about Kashmir and when for the first time, someone came forward, to tell the truth, everybody started attacking him”.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the Twitter user calling out the filmmaker in her Tweets? Do let us know.

