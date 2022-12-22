Back when TikTok was legal in India, it was a huge platform and gave recognition to a lot of people, including Faisal Shaikh. The handsome hunk has now become very popular on social media and also debuted on the web with an ALTBalaji show titled ‘Bang Baang’. Earlier today, the actor was spotted with Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula and Pratik Sehajpal shooting a reel together, and netizens are now trolling them on Instagram. Scroll below to watch the video.

Ever since TikTok was banned in India, Instagram’s reel feature got super hyped in the country. Faisal, Munawar, Pratik and Prince enjoy a huge fan following on social media, with over 28 million, 4 million, 1 million and 4 million followers on the photo-sharing site, respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, there’s a video which is going viral on Instagram where Faisal Shaikh, Munawar Faruqui, Pratik Sehajpal and Prince Narula can be seen shooting a reel together along with RJ Siddharth Kannan.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared their video on his official Instagram account; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ye kya chhapri giri h?”

Another user commented, “Haye haye saare chhapri saath mein”

A third user commented, “Chhapri gang unite🔥”

A fourth user commented, “Manawar Faruqui jo faizu ko roast karta aaj khud usake sath roast ho gaya waah😂😂😂”

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity has been trolled on social media. The trolls often target actors on Instagram every time they step out in public.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Faisal Shaikh, Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula and Pratik Sehajpal on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: “Main Shah Rukh Khan Bol Raha Hoon From Saharanpur” Trolled A Fan When Amitabh Bachchan Introduced Himself In His KBC ‘Signature Style ‘

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News