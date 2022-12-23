The much-awaited ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is here and with it, some new issues are unearthed by the Dabangg host of the show, Salman Khan. The ‘vaar’ kicks off with fun banter between the stars of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Ved’ Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh along with megastar Salman Khan.

The adorable couple, who have an entertaining presence on social media, are tested for compatibility by Salman. Will the ‘Ved’ duo pass with flying colours? Find out in tonight’s episode.

While the Bigg Boss 16 drama is at its peak, the stars of ‘Ved’ – Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh bring some much-needed cheer to the house as they introduce a game through which the housemates must label each other as ‘pagal’ citing a reason. This brings underlying tensions among the housemates to the surface. It will be exciting to watch who wins the title of the ultimate ‘pagal’ in the house.

As tradition goes, every weekend comes with a quota of reality checks and truth bombs from the host Salman Khan. In tonight’s Bigg Boss 16 episode, Salman Khan probes housemates MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot about their fight that took place post the nominations this week. The host reprimands them for the kind of language that they used during the fight and asked if they would use the same at home with their family.

He warns them that such behavior will not earn them any support from their fans, on the contrary, it will hamper their image in the public domain. The host also plays a game of ‘scripted and non-scripted which brings out the real and fake friendships of the house.

