Selena Gomez is tired of people talking about her past. None of her relationships has made as much noise as her affair with Justin Bieber did. The duo parted ways in 2018 and have happily moved on in their respective life but netizens can’t seem to get over it even after 4 years. Scroll below as she reacts to the latest claims of why she remained skinny throughout their relationship.

As most know, Sel has gone through major medical issues in the past few years. She was diagnosed with Lupus and had to undergo a kidney transplant. She has also suffered major depression and anxiety issues post that and is still struggling with her mental health.

Owing to all her medical conditions, Selena Gomez went through a lot of transitions in her body. She also faced merciless trolls over gaining a lot of weight in the past few years. But what crossed the lines is a TikTok user who claimed the diva would maintain a skinny figure during relationship with Justin Bieber because he “rathers models.”

There remain multiple reports around the controversy. Some even claim that the TikTok video, which consisted of a string of pictures of Selena Gomez, alleged that her weight was affected due to her stressful relationship with Justin Bieber. “The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin,” read the caption.

Selena reacted to the video with a sad smiley. And no, it wasn’t a reaction agreeing to the Justin Bieber claims but instead a sense of disappointment.

A fan took to the comment section and pointed out, “Maybe she’s upset you guys are constantly bringing up her body changing over the years.”

Another commented, “Sad face because YOURE still discussing about her past like you know her.”

Is it fair to discuss Selena Gomez’s weight and relate it to Justin Bieber?

