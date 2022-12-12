Turns out the new leadership at the DCU camp has come in with its own set of drama. The handover isn’t as smooth as one would expect and the shuffle has in turn created waves that have reached shores across the globe. James Gunn is actively hooked to his social media stamp to clear the air as much as he can because Rumours are wild and crazy to the extent that they led to a hate campaign against the filmmaker. Amid talking about Superman and whether he hates Henry Cavill, he also chose to talk about Ryan Reynolds and the future of his Green Lantern.

If you are unaware, Ryan Reynolds before entering the MCU as the very popular R-rated Superhero Deadpool was DCEU now DCU’s Green Lantern. The actor played the part in a feature film and but the reception of the film was bad and it is considered one of the most dud films of his career. So to so, that Reynolds keeps making fun of the film to an extent that he added a joke about it in Deadpool.

So now as James Gunn with his Co-Boss Peter Safran decides to revamp the entire roaster, fans have questions. One of which is whether Green Lantern returns or not and if the actor was ready to comeback as Green Lantern in the DCU with Zack Snyder. Gunn has now decided to debunk the rumours and below is all you need to know about the same.

James Gunn was answering fan questions about Superman on Twitter and a fan plugged in a question about Ryan Reynolds and Green Lantern. The Twitter user wrote, “What about the almighty Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern?” To which, Gunn replied, “That’s not a priority for me and even much less of one for @VancityReynolds.” While this was a confirmation enough, another user decided to point out a past rumours as he wrote, “he was going to come back for Zack Snyder, just sayin.” To which James replied, “He wasn’t.”

That’s not a priority for me and even much less of one for @VancityReynolds. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

He wasn’t. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

However, all the eyes are now on how James Gunn and Peter Safran change the course of the DCU with the new vision. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

