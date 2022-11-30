Hugh Jackman is a noted Australian actor who has appeared in several movies and tv shows in his career so far. The actor rose to massive fame for his iconic performance as Wolverine in the X-Men movie series from the 2000 film to the 2017 film titled Logan. While he earlier announced his retirement from the series, he recently reflected on how he regretted that decision.

Apart from the X-Men movie series, Hugh Jackman has also been a part of other movies and tv shows namely Paperback Hero, Scoop, The Fountain, Flushed Away, Snow Flower and the Secret Fan, Prisoners, etc.

On the other hand, according to a report by Deadline, Hugh Jackman recently went candid about his decision to retire from his role as Wolverine. The actor then recalled the time when he was watching Deadpool before announcing that Logan would be his last film in the series.

The Wolverine actor said, “Well, I was 20 minutes into watching Deadpool and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that Logan was going to be my last, which I fully intended. And then I was like, ‘Uh-oh.’…I was just driving out to the beach. It was mid-August, I had a week off from the show (The Music Man on Broadway), my first week off in eight, nine months, 10 months. And it came to me like, ‘I really want to do that.’ And that was it.”

Hugh Jackman went on to state that he even gets visuals of Ryan Reynolds standing outside his house to convince him to come out of his retirement. “As soon as I arrived at the beach, I rang Ryan (Reynolds) just to see what the hell was going on. And then here we are. It was so quick. And trust me, there’s not a morning I don’t wake up where Ryan Reynolds is outside my house with posters saying, ‘Please.’ He’s constantly asking me about it. And I was like, ‘Dude, I’m done. I’m done, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done.’ So then when he rang me [back], he was like, ‘Are you serious?’ So yeah. I’m a terrible poker player. All this time I was saying I was done, I really meant it. But anyway, somewhere deep down, this idea was obviously lurking and brewing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman is gearing up to reprise his role of Wolverine for the much-awaited film Deadpool 3, featuring Ryan Reynolds.

