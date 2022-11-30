Kylie Jenner has been accused of distracting people from the Balenciaga controversy by posting photos of her baby boy. For the unversed, the high-end fashion brand found itself embroiled in controversy for its recent holiday campaign. The ad featured children holding teddy bears dressed in what seemed to be bondage gear.

This received immediate backlash from people all over the world. Even Kim Kardashian spoke about it on Twitter and called out the “disturbing images” and added that “any attempts to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society.”

Balenciaga issued an apology after receiving flak. However, now Kylie Jenner is the one at the receiving end of backlash as people are accusing her of distracting others by posting photos of her baby boy, Wolf. The reality star posted a series of photos on Instagram Monday, including two new pics of her 9-month-old son, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

Moments after that, spectators suggested that Kylie Jenner posted the rare glimpses of her baby as a way to distract the public’s attention from Kim Kardashian’s ties to Balenciaga and the backlash the fashion brand is receiving. Check out the photos posted by Kylie here.

Several netizens took to Twitter to react over the same.

“Kris Jenner works harder than the devils working at Balenciaga… I just know kylie is tired of using her son as a distraction,” one person said.

Another wrote, “Kylie Jenner posting her son to try and distract people from the disgusting Balenciaga ad campaign is almost comical. Literally nobody’s talking about it and for her to think it would get peoples mind’s off of the situation is so arrogant of her I could laugh.”

“dont care anymore. the kardashians just want money. Im a 100% convinced after seeing how much Kanye has to pay in child support even though kims richer than him,” said one more.

A fourth user wrote, “Her entire family exploits their own children for money and free things.”

However, Kylie Jenner didn’t hold back and responded to these accusations. Taking to the comment section of a TikTok video over the same. “Uh whyyyyyy would i post my child to cover up for Balenciaga ? this is why i don’t do this. always something to say,” Kylie said.

