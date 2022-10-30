If there is Ryan Reynolds in the room there will be no moment that you can define as normal. The man even with his lightest smirk has a punchline to say and one that will ignite laughter in the entire room. Over the years he has said so many hilarious things about himself that we wonder how much of it was actually true and how much was just to trigger the audience. But while all of us have some pretty difficult mistakes we did in our teenage years, Reynolds’ happens to be clicking his p*nis. Well, yes!

Ryan is not the one known for mincing his words. Be it about his career, flop films, or even his personal life, he will have the wildest thing to say in the harshest manner. It was in 2015 that he decided to talk about the time he was 18 and well, like all other boys was at the peak of his hormonal evolution. But this is Deadpool, so his peak is beyond ours and he has do something a step up.

As said on Conan, Ryan Reynolds wanted to prank his camera obsessed dad. So the actor clicked a picture of his p*nis. “I was about 18 years old,” Reynolds told Conan O’Brien. “In the middle of dinner, I grabbed the camera and I went in the bathroom and I just took a picture of my p*nis. I just wanted to see if he would naturally edit these photos at some point.”

However the prank might just do a reverse someday. “One day — I hope it doesn’t happen — there’s a p*nis picture of mine floating around somewhere,” he said. In the same conversation, Ryan Reynolds also spoke about the today’s obsession with steamy selfies. “I’ve heard of people who are s*xting and stuff, like sending a picture of a p*nis,” he said. “I can’t think of anything more threatening to send a woman than a picture of a p*nis. In terms of sexy, it’s just a rung below a picture of yourself committing domestic terrorism. Like, I don’t know why someone does that.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

