Tanhaji Box Office (Worldwide): Here’s How Much Ajay Devgn’s Period Drama Has Earned Till Now!

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s period drama proved to be a big surprise at the ticket windows. Before its release, the film was said to be an affair of 150-175 crores at max, but the collections just took everyone by surprise. Recently, it crossed Kabir Singh’s lifetime in India and now, its theatrical run is almost exhausted.

At per the last update, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has accumulated 279.50 crores nett and 329.81 crores gross in India. It made another 35 crores in the international circuits. The overall worldwide collection of the film stands at 364.81 crores. It currently holds the 23rd position in Koimoi’s Bollywood Top Worldwide Earners list. It just missed Bajirao Mastani’s lifetime by a margin of mere 2 crores approx.

Check out the complete list below:

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020. It also features Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny, in key roles.

Meanwhile, actor Saif Ali Khan is over the moon, what with his Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior entered the 200 crore club at the box-office. He says that the role will go down as one of his best ever.

He said, “So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film! Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj!,” reports IANS.

