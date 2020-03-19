As Neena Gupta Quarantines Herself Amid The Coronavirus Scare, She Gives A Glimpse Of Her Daily Routine

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is certainly not someone who minces her words. She proved that when she spoke up about how difficult life gets when a person falls in love with a married man in one of her videos on her newly started ‘Sach Kahoon Toh’ series. Now, as the world is battling the pandemic, Coronavirus, Neena has come up with yet another video of the series where she is giving a glimpse of her daily routine under quarantine.

In a video that shows Neena sitting on a couch probably at her home starts off with Neena saying, “Sach kahun toh itna darr mujhe pehle kabhi nahi laga zindagi mein jitna aaj kal lag raha hai because of coronavirus. Pata nai kya hone waala hai? Maha Pralay aane waala hai pata nai..Mahamaari aa gayi hai.”

She further goes on to explain that because everyone is staying indoors to make sure they stay safe and also so that we do not become threats to others, she only has her fans and phone calls with friends. Opening up about her daily routine, Neena says that her day starts as early 6:30 AM. The actress says her days comprises of a lot of activities so check out Neena’s video to find out what all does the Badhaai Ho! actress do through the day:

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta on the professional front was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film also featured Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

