Virender Sehwag Creates Awareness On Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus With A 90s Bollywood Song & We Are Loving It

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle to share a song that is apt for these times of social distancing amid the rising coronavirus threat.

Coronavirus has shocked everyone globally as lockdowns are happening, sports events are getting cancelled and many other unfortunate instances. The virus originated in December last year in Wuhan, China, but has taken over the whole world. The World Health Organisation has recommended maintaining a distance of at least three feet from anyone who is coughing or sneezing to prevent possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The 41-year-old joined the list of celebrities who are expressing how they are dealing with the current situation of self-isolation and quarantine as he tweeted a video of the song Door Door Se from the 1952 movie Saqi.

Apt In times like these. Door se #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/DbJ4akxRfe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 18, 2020

Virender Sehwag is known for his witty social media posts and his continuous funny banters with Pakistani legend Shoaib Akhtar.

