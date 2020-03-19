Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel Gears Up For His First Task Revolving Around Animals & He Is Scared AF

Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been loved by audiences. With an impressive list of contestants, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande and Tejasswi Prakash are being touted as the strongest contestants of this season.

While the last weekend’s episode saw celebrated filmmaker and show host Rohit Shetty warning Karan Patel in a light-hearted manner that though he has very cleverly managed to dodge himself from the animal tasks so far, he will soon find himself doing one and that too with all animals together!

Now, in one of the clips shared by the makers of the show, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor is seen performing his next task in a tank with water being poured in it! But what’s scary is that the tank looks full of water snakes and electric eels. Though Karan seems petrified while doing the tasks he does not give up.

Check out the promo here:

It certainly will be interesting to see how Karan Patel completes the stunt owing to the fact that it is his first animal stunt in the show.

Meanwhile another contest, Tejasswi Prakash recently made headlines after she was blasted by Shetty for accusing him of favoritism on the show towards actress and co-contestant Amruta Khanvilkar. After a heated argument, Shetty even warned Tejasswi that she would be thrown out of the show if she did not stay in her limits.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently in its 10th season and is being aired on Colors TV on weekends at 9:00 pm.

