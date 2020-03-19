Coronavirus Pandemic: Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Opts For Work Out At Home After Her Gym Shuts Down

Yesterday, BMC reprimanded Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput for violating a health advisory issued by the state government and posing a risk to public safety. Despite BMC shutting down all gymnasiums, Shahid and Mira went to work out at Antigravity Club at Bandra. The gym was sealed by BMC due to this act.

Now that many actors from Bollywood are promoting working out at home, Mira has also shared a picture in her Instagram story, hinting how she has started workout out at home. Dressed in athleisure and shoes she wrote, “Endorphin rush. #quaratineworkout #stayhome #stayfit #AGatHome.”

Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty and many others have promoted home workout and also shared some ideas on social media. Bollywood is doing its best in the awareness front by continuously sharing vital information with fans.

Shahid’s next film Jersey’s shooting also got postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The film is a remake of Telegu film with the same title directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who is also directing the Hindi version. The film is expected to release on August 28, 2020.

