Megastar Chiranjeevi Shares THIS Preventive Measures Amidst Coronavirus Scare All Across

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi who was last seen in period actioner Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been making headlines all across the Internet following his next, Acharya. The veteran Telugu actor this afternoon took to Social media to share an important message with his fans and followers regarding the safety and preventive measures to follow amid the Coronavirus crisis.

A word of caution from Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu. Stay safe. #Covid19 #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/4Drg0NPvZ0 — Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) March 19, 2020

The Acharya actor in the video had a strong message for his fans and followers to stay alert and not to panic, and to follow some simple yet important preventive measures. Precautionary measures like washing hands with soap or sanitizers for at least 20 to 30 seconds. While sneezing and coughing make sure the mouth and nose are covered with a towel or by tissue paper.

Make sure that once the tissue paper is used, it is thrown straight into the dust box. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose with your hands frequently. If there are symptoms of fever, cough and runny nose visit the nearest Doctor, and also make sure to wear a mask. By following the mentioned steps you and your loved ones can prevent Coronavirus. Also, make sure that you follow the traditional method of namaste instead of giving a shake hand.

The video was shared on Chiranjeev’s son and Telugu superstar Ram Charan’s productional banner Konidela Production’s Twitter handle.

Talking about his Telugu venture Acharya, the social drama is been helmed by Koratala Siva. Reportedly, the film has Chiranjeevi playing a Naxalite.

