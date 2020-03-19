Coronavirus Pandemic: Saumya Tandon To Parag Tyagi, Here’s What TV Celebs Are Doing During Quarantine Period

Coronavirus Pandemic: with the alarming speed of the coronavirus spreading, everyone is taking the utmost care to keep themselves and those around them safe from the virus. As a result, the film and tv industry too has come to a halt with shootings being suspended momentarily. In such scary times, actors like Parag Tyagi and Saumya Tandon opens up about how will they spend their time when in isolation.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Parag Tyagi of Zee Tv’s Brahmarakshas fame has said that he would love to spend time with his wife and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala. “We have managed to shoot five episodes since the last few days. Every precaution was being taken by the unit members and we took utmost care. With the free time now, I will be able to spend time with my wife Shefali (Jariwala, actor) and we plan to work out at home together. Both of us were busy with work and now we will have time to spend with each other.”

Yet another actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who is best know for her role in Saas Bina Sasural said, “We planned to shoot enough so we had fresh episodes till Saturday. Everyone was asked to co-operate and I was prepared to work 72 hours non-stop. But the production house asked me not to extend my hours. Now that I’m home, I plan to work on my culinary skills, enjoy some gardening and yoga.”

Actress Saumya Tandon, who made headlines recently for giving birth to a beautiful baby says she is relieved at the collective decision of the industry to hold shooting as it would prevent the further spread of the coronavirus and safe a huge catastrophe.

Meanwhile, we hope and pray for all of you to stay indoors, keep calm and help keep others safe too in these times of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

