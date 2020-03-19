Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates, apart from his business acumen, is known for his visionary speeches. In 2015, during his TED Talk, he hinted the arrival of something like a Coronavirus Pandemic. He talked, but no one paid attention and here are we tackling one of the most dangerous disasters in the history of Earth.

Bill Gates said, “If anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, it’s likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than a war. Not missiles, but microbes.” The title of his TED Talk was, “The next outbreak? We’re not ready.” Just see the irony, the outbreak is here and we’re still not ready.

In 2017, during one of his speeches in Davos, he said the same thing “It’s pretty surprising how little preparedness there is for it.”

Even last month at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Bill Gates said, “The impact of COVID-19 could be very, very dramatic and particularly if it spreads to areas like sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia.”

He added, “This is a huge challenge. We’ve always known that the potential for either a naturally caused or intentionally caused pandemic is one of the few things that could disrupt health systems, economies and cause more than 10 million excess deaths. We’re on the cusp, in science, of being able to make good tools to do the diagnosis, provide vaccines to provide therapeutics including antivirals.”

Not just with the speeches, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates have also committed to helping to tackle with Coronavirus by donating $100 million. All of this come under their plans of focusing on global health.

