Urfi Javed surely knows how to get everyone’s attention. Since her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, the actress continued to make headlines for her fashion choices. Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya recently raised eyebrows as he shared on social media that ‘people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion’. Although he didn’t take anybody’s name but netizens believe his tweet was directed towards Urfi.

Vaidya stood third during the first season on Indian Idol and later went to work with in major films, music videos and albums. On the other hand, before participating in Karan Johar’s reality show, Urfi was part of a number of daily soaps, such as, Chandra Nandini, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many more.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vidya in his latest tweet wrote, “I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. God bless us.” Looking at his post, netizens were confused but many wondered if he’s talking about Urfi Javed.

Reacting to Rahul Vaidya’s tweet, a user wrote, “Ha ha pakka #DishaParmar ne URFII ke photos send kiye honge #RahulVaidya ko,” another wrote, “Bhai Mia Khalifa Ka Account To Samne Nahi aagaya,” a third user wrote, “Sachhii Sachhii btao aap Urfii Jawed ki Pic thi na,” a fourth user wrote, “Pkka Urfi ko dekh liya hoga RKV ne.”

Pkka Urfi ko dekh liya hoga RKV ne 😂😂 — ℝ𝕖𝕩ℍ𝕒🤍 (@Shizuka_Shines) May 11, 2022

Ha ha pakka #DishaParmar ne URFII ke photos send kiye honge #RahulVaidya ko 😂😂😂 — Smitaa 🧑‍🎤💃🎸🎤🎼🎧 (@RKVian1) May 11, 2022

I think he meant it pic.twitter.com/9khlGl4PZC — SUCHI🌸 (@SUCHI730) May 11, 2022

Bhai Mia Khalifa Ka Account To Samne Nahi aagaya !! 🥲 — Scout 👑 (@ImRealScout) May 11, 2022

Sachhii Sachhii btao aap Urfii Jawed ki Pic thi na 😂😂 ??? pic.twitter.com/qvzsvckZ5M — ❥𝑹𝒊𝒂 𝒋𝒉𝒂 (@RiaJhaa) May 11, 2022

While others wrote, “I know it’s women choice what to wear and what not to wear but let me get this straight… Porn is also a choice.. But why didn’t we allow children to see that.. Having a fashion senses and wearing a bikini is not wrong but posting nudes to get attention or in the name of fashio,” anohter wrote, “If they will so what’s your problem sir.. women have all the right what to wear or what not.. ydi women pr ye tippani de re ho to next time man ko v dena ki shirtless na ghoome.”

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Rahul Vaidy’s tweet?

