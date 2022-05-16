Kangana Ranaut has something controversial to say every day or the other. She was recently slamming Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn over not promoting Dhaakad trailer. Not just that, the actress shamed Amitabh Bachchan for sharing and later deleting the promo of her film. Her latest attack is now on star kids including Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others.

Next generation in Bollywood is already here! We’ve been witnessing Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday rule the big screens with films like Dhadak, Pati Patni Aur Woh amongst others. On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies finally released its first look. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others are all set to enter the showbiz. It is also said that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is also all set to live his dream of direction as he’s working on an OTT project as well.

In a conversation with ABP Live, Kangana Ranaut said that unlike South, Bollywood finds it difficult to connect with starkids because of their obsession with the west. “The way they have a connect with their audience, it is very strong. I wouldn’t say fans, it’s much more than that. With us what happens is that their (stars’) kids go abroad to complete their studies. They talk in English, watch only Hollywood films. They eat only with knives and forks and talk differently. So, how will they connect? Dekhne me bhi ajeeb se aise lagte hai jaise uble hue ande (They even look weird like boiled eggs). Their entire look has changed so people cannot relate. I don’t mean to troll anyone,” she began.

Kangana Ranaut also cited the example of Pushpa to explain the difference. She said, “Look how Pushpa looks like someone we know. Every labourer is able to connect with him. Tell me which of our heroes can look like a labourer in today’s times? They cannot. So, their culture (of South Indian film industry) and their grounded nature is paying them off. I hope they don’t start taking inspiration from the West. It’s important to stay connected to people within your country.”

Do you agree with Kangana Ranaut? Let us know in the comments section below.

