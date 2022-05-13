Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ had witnessed astounding success as the movie became a blockbuster hit across the country.

With hype amplified around the sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, it is set to be even bigger.

The second instalment of the two-part movie ‘Pushpa’ will begin filming soon, and here’s an interesting update on the cast.

The production of ‘Pushpa 2’ will be massive. The project will feature a number of top actors from various industries. The goal is to broaden the audience for the film about red sandalwood smuggling.

‘Pushpa 2’ will feature a number of other language actors in leading roles if everything goes according to plan. Because the second instalment of Sukumar’s directorial will begin filming soon, more details about the cast and crew will be released in the coming days.

Previously, The ‘Julayi’ actor, who is still basking in the success of ‘Pushpa’, apparently flew 50 of his closest friends to Belgrade in Serbia and brought in his birthday along with them.

Pictures from their party bash have taken over social media, as the fans are excited to see Allu Arjun enjoying his birthday to the core. In one of the pictures from Allu Arjun’s birthday bash, he is seen having a great time, as his wife Sneha is spotted as well.

