Ram Charan Recommends Sandeep M. Bhatnagar's 'Offspring' As Worth A Read!

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who had tasted the astounding success of ‘RRR’ along with Jr NTR, had to face a debacle with ‘Acharya’. Now the actor is busy shooting for his next big-budget movie.

The ‘Rangasthalam’ actor tweeted about his most recent read, Sandeep M. Bhatnagar’s ‘Offspring’ which he recommends for everyone.

Ram Charan’s tweet reads, ” ‘Offspring’ by Sandeep M. Bhatnagar is a poignant tale of choices in life. It meticulously captures the consequences of choosing goals over love, family, and traditions.”

Sandeep’s personal experience and close interaction with immigrants while working at the Indian Consulate General in New York inspired ‘Offspring’.

Ram Charan, a busy actor, mentions this book in which the author shares his thoughts on life’s choices. The ‘Magadheera’ actor appears to be impressed by the book’s narration, which captures the consequences of prioritising goals over love, family, and tradition.

“Recommending this fascinating work to everyone!!”, the ‘RRR‘ actor adds.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next to Kiara Advani in their big-ticket movie under Tamil director Shankar Shanmugam of ‘Robo’ fame.

