Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently celebrated her 25th birthday with her loved ones. She even shared the pictures on Instagram wherein she was seen in a bikini as she was surrounded by her family and friends. The pictures went viral on social media as well.

Advertisement

Many began to troll her for wearing a swimsuit in front of her father. Singer Sona Mohapatra had come in Ira‘s defence amid the criticism. Now, the superstar’s daughter has a special message for the trolls. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Ira Khan took to Instagram and shared a few more pictures from her birthday celebrations. She told the trolls that she is giving them new content in case they are done hating on her previous pictures. She captioned the pictures, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump… here are some more!”

In the pictures, Ira was seen enjoying pool time with her friends and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Fatima Sana Shaikh was also seen in one of the pictures. Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Previously, Ira Khan shared a carousel of pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony on her birthday. In the pictures, she was seen in cream and yellow swimwear as she blows out the candles. Her father and superstar Aamir Khan, and brother Azad Rao Khan were seen clapping for her.

Ira’s mother and Aamir‘s first wife Reena Dutta were also seen standing on her right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

After Ira became a subject of trolling, singer Sona Mohapatra slammed the trolls and wrote, “All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what Aamir Khan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India.”

So what do you think about Ira Khan’s latest pictures? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Slammed By Renowned Paparazzi: “Ek Reception Kar Dete Toh Kya Farak Padta, Mai Sponsor Kar Deta”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube