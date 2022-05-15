Andrew Symonds Dies At 46
Shane Warne’s shocking death in March left the cricketing world in a deep shock. While the fans are still in disbelief that the legendary leg spinner has passed away, the death news of Andrew Symonds has shocked the fans and the entire cricketing fraternity.

Yesterday night, the former Australian legendary all-rounder died in a car crash just outside of Townsville. He was just 46 years old. Reportedly, he was the only one present in the car. The police confirmed the same through a statement, which reads, “Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled.” The statement further reads, “Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.”

Now, fans and cricketers are expressing their shock and mourning the loss of Andrew Symonds as the legendary all-rounder passed away too soon. Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli wrote, “Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment.” Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field.”

Harbhajan Singh shared his condolences upon learning about Andrew Symonds’ death. He wrote, “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul.”

Have a look at how celebs reacted to the Australian cricketer’s death:

