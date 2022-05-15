Shane Warne’s shocking death in March left the cricketing world in a deep shock. While the fans are still in disbelief that the legendary leg spinner has passed away, the death news of Andrew Symonds has shocked the fans and the entire cricketing fraternity.

Yesterday night, the former Australian legendary all-rounder died in a car crash just outside of Townsville. He was just 46 years old. Reportedly, he was the only one present in the car. The police confirmed the same through a statement, which reads, “Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled.” The statement further reads, “Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.”

Now, fans and cricketers are expressing their shock and mourning the loss of Andrew Symonds as the legendary all-rounder passed away too soon. Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli wrote, “Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment.” Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field.”

Harbhajan Singh shared his condolences upon learning about Andrew Symonds’ death. He wrote, “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul.”

Have a look at how celebs reacted to the Australian cricketer’s death:

Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians. May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/QnUTEZBbsD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2022

Look after yourself up there great man, I am 💔, loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones xx #RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/1nWupFBqOK — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symonds died last night in a car crash. ☹️ — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) May 15, 2022

He was one of the toughest cricketer. RIP Andrew Symonds. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 15, 2022

