Jason Momoa once joked about r*ping women in the HBO show Game of Thrones. Many times a celebrity says or does something that is unquestionably wrong. When it comes to being famous, it comes with the responsibility of being aware of your words, as one may never know the effect it has on people.

Momoa played the role of Khal Drogo in the hit series that ran from 2011 to 2019. The show created a record on HBO and has a broad fanbase from across the globe. Other than Jason, the show starred Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, and more.

While talking about Jason Momoa, back in 2017, according to Hindustan Times, the actor made the news for making a joke about enjoying r*ping women on Game of Thrones during a San Diego Comic-Con panel discussion in 2011. A clip about the same went viral, in which the Aquaman star could be heard saying, “But as far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre.”

“There’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it… r*pe a beautiful woman, you know?” Jason Momoa could be heard saying while answering what was his experience working on Game of Thrones. As per the report, though the audience erupted in laughter, the creator DB Weiss and other co-stars present there could be seen hiding faces due to embarrassment.

The Aquaman star apologised for his words by taking to his Instagram and sharing a post. “I am still very disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day,” Momoa said in the statement.

No matter how sincere his apology was, it was still extremely wrong of Jason Momoa to joke about such a thing. Putting that matter aside, Game of Thrones is getting a spin-off House of the Dragons, which will be coming out in August 2022.

