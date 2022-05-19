The world is awaiting the comeback of the wizarding world that includes the iconic character Harry Potter (yes, we do acknowledge Fantastic Beasts’ presence but let’s be honest which one has more weightage). There have been speculations and rumours that have spoken about the return of the universe and that there have been several projects that have been allegedly given green signal by the studio. But the cast members including Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint have spoken otherwise.

For the unversed, ever since the main franchise ended with the planned 8 film series, Harry Potter fans have been patient enough for another pathbreaking phase of the world. The Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them did create the buzz but failed to create a legacy like its predecessor. Now that Warner Bros has a new CEO looks like he has reignited hopes for the fans.

David Zaslav is the new CEO of Warner Bros. While he is making sure to bring the studio at par with the world, there are now speculations that he is planning to meet J.K. Rowling to discuss the future of the Harry Potter universe. There is no confirmation but the buzz is very strong. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

A Wall Street Journal report says, “At the same time, Mr. Zaslav is looking to make fresh “Harry Potter”-related content for HBO Max—Warner Bros. made all the wizarding franchise’s movies—people familiar with his thinking said, and plans to meet with creator J.K. Rowling in the coming weeks to discuss the matter.”

However, even J.K. Rowling’s contribution to the movies is creating controversies. Thanks to her comments that have brought massive hate to her. In this case, it will be interesting to see how the studio manages to rise above the obstacles and give us Potterheads The world back. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

