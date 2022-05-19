Jennifer Lopez is all set to star in her upcoming documentary titled, Halftime. The superstar’s documentary will stream on Netflix from June 14. The streaming giant has now dropped its trailer and it absolutely has caught our attention.

Advertisement

The trailer gives the fans a behind curtain glimpse and shows the real JLo. The documentary especially focuses on the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show and Lopez’s struggle after losing the Oscars for her film Hustlers.

Advertisement

From the 2 minutes, 39-second intense trailer what caught our attention was Jennifer Lopez breaking down and finally opening up on how vulnerable she feels after her 2020 Oscar snub for 2019 film Hustlers.

The clip shows a glimpse of how ecstatic Jennifer Lopez was for the chances of bagging an Oscar for her role of a stripper Ramona in the hit 2019 film Hustlers. She was also witnessed saying ‘I hope I make it’ to a reporter who asks about the chances of her winning an Oscar.

Right after that, the next scene in the trailer shows a disheartened Jennifer Lopez sobbing on her bed over the nasty Oscar snub. The singer-actor was seen wearing a black robe and holding her phone as she weeps about the loss. She is heard saying ”It was hard,” she reveals, “I just had a very low self esteem.” Ahead in the trailer, JLo was seen preparing for a workout session at the gym as she motivates herself after the snub and says “I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe in anything else”

For those who are unaware of the Oscar snub, back in 2020, Jennifer Lopez had given an Oscar-worthy (as per critics themselves) performance in the 2019 film Hustlers, in which she played the role of a stripper names Ramona. While she, the media and her fans were looking forward to the win, the bad news struck that JLo wasn’t nominated for Oscars 2020. Instead, the nominees for Best Supporting Actress went to Laura Dern in Marriage Story (winner); Kathy Bates, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Margot Robbie. The Best Actress nominees were Renee Zellweger, Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, and Charlize Theron. There was no mention of JLo and her film Hustler, which left her heartbroken.

Check out the trailer below:

Are you excited to see the real Jennifer Lopez in her documentary Halftime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Jason Momoa & Eiza Gonzalez Are Excited To See Where The Relationship Goes Despite Their Busy Schedule?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube