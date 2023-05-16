Hollywood icon Al Pacino has long enjoyed his stardom but he also had his share of bad days before making it big in the movie business. Pacino in 1961 got in trouble with the cops and ended up behind bars for three days. The actor, who was yet to make his debut in movies, was 20 at the time of the very little-known incident. Scroll down to read more.

Al Pacino is best known for his work in movies like Godfather, Scent of a Woman, Heat, The Irishman, and Scarface among others. The 83-year-old actor is a recipient of the Academy Award, the BAFTA Award and the coveted Golden Globes Award.

Speaking of Al Pacino getting jailed, the incident as per an Instagram post dates back to 1961 when the actor was arrested on charges of attempted robbery. A mug shot of Pacino was also released at the time. According to reports, a cop car pulled over a suspicious vehicle that had been circling the block repeatedly on the night of January 7th, 1961, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. When the cops approached the car, they reportedly found three males donning black masks and gloves. Upon search, the cops got hold of a loaded 38-calibre pistol. All three men including Al Pacino were charged with carrying a concealed weapon and brought to the police station. The rest of the two were identified as Vincent J. Calcagni and Bruce Cohen.

Take a look at Al Pacino’s mugshot:

It was also reported that their bail was set for $2,000. However, none of the three individuals could pay the sum and ended up behind bars. Pacino reportedly spent three days in jail.

It is also believed that the arresting officer remembered Al Pacino as “very helpful” during the interview process. The police officer also revealed that Pacino along with the other two men on their way to an acting job. And also, the concealed gun was a prop they needed for the audition. Charges were later dropped.

Al Pacino found early success with The Godfather in 1972 which ultimately launched an acting career that would span nearly 50 years.

