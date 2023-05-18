Hollywood star Johnny Depp made his comeback to the latest edition of the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in 12 years. The acclaimed star last attended the coveted festival in 2011 for the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. While the actor received a seven-minute long standing ovation at the premiere of his Jeanne du Barry, the Internet could not help but notice the brown and rotten teeth of the actor when he walked down the red carpet.

Johnny Depp’s return to Cannes proved to be emotional for the actor as he got teary-eyed after receiving the standing ovation at the premiere. The actor also claimed that he feel “boycotted” following his high-profile legal cases against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Depp also added, “You’d have to not have a pulse at that point to feel like, ‘No, none of this is happening. This is actually just a weird joke.” Speaking of his appearance, The Daily Mail shared a few close-up pictures of the actor where his teeth can be seen all rotten and brown. Social media users were quick to react to his looks as they repulsed him on Twitter. The paparazzi clicked the actor with visible signs of decay as he posed on the red carpet. For the unversed, Johnny Depp also sported a look with brown and rotten teeth in all his Pirates of the Caribbean movies. On the contrary, Depp pocketed a cool $20 million cologne deal with Dior, thanks to his charming looks and the stardom he enjoys.

One social media user quipped, “Motivated me to brush my teeth 3x a day now,” as another tweeted, “I mean, he is a pirate, so it does make sense.” One user shared, “He taking that jack sparrow role a little too serious.”

The next one posted, “He needs some xylitol, fluoride & hydroxyapatite toothpaste asap along with some daily flossing… after every HEALTHY meal for atleast 3-6months lol bro can save some of his teeth.” And, one said, “ Johnny Depp’s teeth appear to be rotting.”

An individual asserted, “Johnny Depp needs to see a dentist. His teeth make him look unhealthy,” and one added, “Johnny Depp just looks like someone grabbed his teeth and painted them black.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Uma Thurman Revealed Quentin Tarantino Using A Giant D*ldo As An On-Set Punishment For Actors, Says “He Had A Weapon…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News