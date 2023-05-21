Hollywood icon Johnny Depp has worked with several top celebrities from the industry but he once vowed to not work with another Hollywood legend Al Pacino after working with him in Donnie Brasco. The Pirates of the Caribbean star once opened up about the craziest actor he’s ever starred alongside. While speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival a few years ago, Depp dubbed Pacino as certifiably insane adding he would not spend a night anywhere near his house. Read on for more.

Depp recently made news when he landed at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival after a gap of 12 years. He received a seven-minute long standing ovation for his movie Jeanne du Barry which reportedly left him teary-eyed.

Speaking of Johnny Depp’s comments on Al Pacino, as reported by Ladbible, the actor while interacting with the audience at the film festival shared how he was first nervous to meet Pacino. But he added that he was shocked to know how unhinged the latter was in real life. “I’m going to work with Pacino. I’m thinking not gonna get lucky twice. There’s no way, this guy’s gonna hand me my a*s,” said Depp adding, “Cause he looks like the kind of guy who’s gonna hand you your a*s. It’s Al Pacino.”

Johnny Depp further shared, “So I was fully expecting it, and I’m like psychotic, I can’t stand not being able to joke around on set and things like that.” He continued, “So I started pulling the gags on Al, and that was the moment I realised he was absolutely out of his mind – I mean, he’s certifiably insane.”

The actor then claimed, “I wouldn’t spend a night anywhere near his house.” Interestingly, Depp even confronted the Godfather star about it saying, “We’re about three weeks into shooting, and I said, you know, we’re on the docks and Brooklyn. “Finally, I just couldn’t take it anymore. I said, ‘Hey, you know, here’s the funny thing now, the one thing that I never expected or imagined was that that you’re actually, I mean, you’re actually certifiably insane’.”

Depp then recalled Al Pacino saying, “Oh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah. You didn’t know that?’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t, actually I didn’t, really” adding, “’You’re pretty f**king strange yourself.”

