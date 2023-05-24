Johnny Depp has been in the news ever since he got a seven-minute standing ovation for his performance in the upcoming French drama Jeanne du Barry, where he stars as the former King of France, Louis XV. Along with his acting and skills, something else made headlines following the incident. The actor’s look and yellow teeth made his fans believe his teeth were “rotting” inside his mouth. While it was heavily discussed on the internet, a new report reveals how the actor was ‘cleaned up’ and given a makeover for the Cannes Film Festival red carpet premiere.

The upcoming movie is the first project since a defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard last summer. However, many were expecting how it would be, and the recent screening proved why he is called one of the best actors in Hollywood. Not to forget how his look and appearance were the talks of Twitter.

Page Six reports how the Jeanne du Barry actor was given a heavy makeover ahead of his Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet appearance. A festival insider close to the outlet reveals, “He was cleaned up,” adding that a team of highly paid professionals tended to the notoriously grubby Hollywood star in a suite at the JW Marriott hotel on La Croisette.

Another source adds Johnny Depp was gussied up by his longtime stylist, Samantha McMillen, for quite some days. The same stylist also works with Oscar winner and Cannes juror Brie Larson, who avoided commenting upon the actor at a recent press conference.

Talking about his teeth, celebrity dentist Dr Apa explained to the outlet how Depp’s passion for espresso and cigarillos is to blame for the “stainy” chompers, which he says likely haven’t been cleaned in “years.” However, even the actor’s daughter, Lilly Depp Rose, gushed about his performance as she said, “We’re all so proud.”

